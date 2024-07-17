Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café to open first AZ location this fall, more storefronts in the works

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the French-inspired restaurant with a specialty in making crepes will finally make its Arizona debut!

Sue and John Gilbert, husband & wife, are the team that’s driving the Sweet Paris Valley expansion. Their first location will open at Scottsdale Quarter this fall.

Hasan Yousef Storefront from an existing location; will be similar look and feel in Arizona.

“We serve breakfast lunch and dinner […] We have lots of different crepes, we have sweet and savory crepes. [Everything] there is made from scratch - all of our sauces, our mixes, everything is made from scratch so it's very fresh and delicious,” said Sue.

Omelets, soups, salads, paninis and an “array of coffees” are also to be expected at the restaurant.

THE ATMOSPHERE

“I'd say [it] definitely is kind of reminiscent of Paris,” said Sue.

Hasan Yousef A look at some of the drinks offered at Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café.

According to the couple, the restaurant will have ‘French themed music” inside and on the patio.

“It's a fast casual restaurant, you are ordering up at the counter, but the food is brought to you. We've got beautiful China, we've got marble tabletops, we've got restoration hardware chandeliers and it's just a beautiful build out with Venetian plaster walls. And I think the folks in Scottsdale are absolutely going to love it,” shared John with ABC15.

ARIZONA EXPANSION

The Gilberts have a personal connection with the French-inspired chain.

“We were visiting our daughter in College Station, Texas and went to the Sweet Paris location, fell in love with it. I think we ate there three times within 24 hours because it serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. And just really fell in love with the restaurant and then decided we wanted to open one and just thought Scottsdale and Scottsdale Quarter would be a great location for us to open,” said Sue.

According to the Gilberts, the Scottsdale Quarter location is slated to open in November.

Hasan Yousef “It’s a unique menu. A lot of different menu items that you typically don't find it a lot of restaurants, so it will bring a little different flair to the Valley,” said John.

Sue and John confirm to ABC15 that they do have plans for more locations in the Valley.



“Right now, we have a developmental plan with Sweet Paris - with again, as we talked about the first one going into Scottsdale - if all goes well, we'll go into Gilbert, that will kind of cover the Gilbert, Chandler, [and the] Queen Creek area. And then our third one is planned for somewhere in the Phoenix market as well. So hopefully within the next three years we'll have three locations," said John to ABC15.