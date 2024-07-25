Sneak Peek: Inside the first Arizona ‘Salt and Straw’ location

GILBERT, AZ — We're getting our first look at Salt and Straw’s new restaurant in Arizona! The first location in our state is located in the ‘Epicenter at Agritopia’ in Gilbert.

The popular Pacific Northwest ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon is known for crafting unique ice cream flavors such as their Honey Lavender, Pear & Blue Cheese, Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, and others.

“We pride ourselves on bringing those moments of ‘wonder’ into our communities and bringing our nationwide -spread known company- into these smaller communities to very much be a part of it. We want to be inclusive in there and just kind of become one with Arizona,” said Matthew Eisenbeisz, general manager of Salt & Straw Agritopia, to ABC15.

There are also seasonal flavors to look forward to; don’t worry, there are dairy and gluten free options too.

Here’s a first look at the new East Valley ice cream shop

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Grand opening is July 26.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “We have our 13 classic flavors where we have a few kind of fun wild ones,” said Eisenbeisz. “And of course, we have seasonal flavors where we're highlighting farmers and also different seasonality of berries. [With] this opening when through the month of July we will be opening with our BERRIES BERRIES BERRIES series.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Ice cream shop area that features freezer with 'Let's get straight to the pint' quote.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Array of pint size ice cream flavors are available to-go.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Gilbert location has outdoor seating available for guests.

IF YOU GO



Address: Storefront is in the Epicenter at Agritopia [3150 E Ray Rd] in Gilbert.

Opening date: Friday, July 26!

“The first 100 people in line for opening will receive a special gift. During opening weekend, all students who purchase one scoop will also get a free waffle cone,” according to a ‘Salt and Straw’ representative.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Salt & Straw merchandise is available at the Arizona storefront.

Hours of operation: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

