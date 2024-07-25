Sneak Peek: Inside the first Arizona ‘Salt and Straw’ location

GILBERT, AZ — We're getting our first look at Salt and Straw’s new restaurant in Arizona! The first location in our state is located in the ‘Epicenter at Agritopia’ in Gilbert.
The popular Pacific Northwest ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon is known for crafting unique ice cream flavors such as their Honey Lavender, Pear & Blue Cheese, Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, and others.
“We pride ourselves on bringing those moments of ‘wonder’ into our communities and bringing our nationwide -spread known company- into these smaller communities to very much be a part of it. We want to be inclusive in there and just kind of become one with Arizona,” said Matthew Eisenbeisz, general manager of Salt & Straw Agritopia, to ABC15.
There are also seasonal flavors to look forward to; don’t worry, there are dairy and gluten free options too.
Here’s a first look at the new East Valley ice cream shop
IF YOU GO
- Address: Storefront is in the Epicenter at Agritopia [3150 E Ray Rd] in Gilbert.
- Opening date: Friday, July 26!
- “The first 100 people in line for opening will receive a special gift. During opening weekend, all students who purchase one scoop will also get a free waffle cone,” according to a ‘Salt and Straw’ representative.
- Hours of operation: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
