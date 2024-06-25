Beat the heat indoors with free fun at the Summer Playdate Series

MESA, AZ — If you are looking for some free indoor fun to beat the heat, stop by Superstition Springs Center in Mesa for the Summer Playdate Series.

The event is held on the second Thursday of each month and runs through Sept. 12, 2024.

It's part of a partnership with the online social group East Valley Moms.

"Everything we do here at East Valley Moms is really to create that connected, joyful parenting experience here in the East Valley," said founder Amy McConnell.

The Playdate runs from 9:30-11 a.m. at Toddler Town near the Kids Play Area inside the mall.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

The fun kicks off with a stroller walk and then families can visit the different activity stations for kids ages 7 and under. They also have special guest appearances from characters and story time led by Literally A Bookshop.

There are also crafts, prize wheels, and more fun freebies for families!

"A lot of the mall partners here have also given out free stuff. So, kids are going into the shops getting their freebies as well," said McConnell.

But the fun doesn't end with the playdate! The mall also has a special offer to get a free ride on the two-story carousel.

"Any Thursday here at Superstition Springs mall, if you eat food at the food court for $5, you get a free carousel ride," McConnell explained.

To find more fun events from East Valley moms, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.