25 things to do this weekend in the Valley |May 6-8

PHOENIX, AZ — Festivals, comedy shows, sporting events, celebrations of Cinco de Mayo, new restaurants, and Mother’s Day celebrations - there’s plenty to do in the Valley this weekend!

Here’s our weekend round-up.

Uncorked: AZ Wine Fest

Bring your friends and have a designated driver, this event is 21 and over only.

Date: Saturday, May 7, from 7 p.m. -10 p.m.

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 North Pima Road]

Cost: Tickets range from $60 – $75

Sky Zone new Phoenix location: The Grand Opening Party will include a ribbon cutting, free food, music, & giveaways.

Location: 928 W. Camelback Road

When: Saturday, May 7, from 12 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Ballet Arizona’s 'Juan Gabriel': The performance is danced to a recorded production of Juan Gabriel’s 1990 performance at Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Mexico; the Arizona Ballet received the “blessing” of the family of Juan Gabriel for the creation of this performance.

Location: Symphony Hall in Phoenix: 75 N 2nd St Cost: Tickets start at $35, click here for more information.



Show times

May 5, Thursday: 7 p.m.May 6, Friday: 7:30 p.m.

May 7, Saturday: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

May 8, Sunday: 1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Mesa Food Truck Fridays

Location: Las Sendas Trailhead Park [7900 E Eagle Crest Dr]

Date: May 6 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Watch party for Canelo vs Bivol [boxing match]

Location: Dave and Buster’s Tempe location [2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 1100]

When: Saturday, May 7, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Mexicano three-day festival:

The restaurant will have Lucha Libre wrestling matches, carnival games, live music, and street-style food.

Location: 4801 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

When: May 5 to 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Here's why we celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo all week long at Macayo’s locations:

They’re hosting a five-day fiesta they’re calling “Cinco de Macayo” with raffles, giveaways, a piñata smash for kids, live mariachi bands on Sunday.

Here's the live mariachi schedule for each location.



Ahwatukee — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

ASU Tempe — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Glendale — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Goodyear — 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mesa, Dobson Road — 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Scottsdale — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Surprise — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Superstition Springs — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



LEGACY 5K SERIES: CINCO DE 5K

When: May 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to event officials, “T-shirts and medals for all participants, runners 21+ will receive a coupon for a free beer or seltzer.”

Location: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive- Mesa, AZ 85212]

Cost: Registration starts at $29.99

CINCO MAS DOS

A ‘fiesta’ filled with food, fun, and live music.

When: May 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive- Mesa, AZ 85212]

Cost: FREE admissions

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Sunday, May 8, at 1:10 PM

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Location: Chase Field

Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC

When: Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 PM

Location: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass

Cost: Tickets start at $13

Ultimate Fighting Championship - UFC

When: Saturday, May 7, at 3 p.m.

Location: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street]

Cost: Tickets start at $200.

CARLOS MENCIA [comedy show]

Show times: May 6 [7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.], May 7 [7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.] and MAY 8 [7 p.m.]

Location: Tempe Improv Comedy Theatere [930 E University Dr]

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Home Depot is offering free Kids Workshop kits on the first Saturday of every month, giving you nearly everything you’ll need for a fun at-home project. The latest kids’ workshop kit will be available on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Your kids will be able to build a Picket Fence Planter for free, just in time for the warm spring weather.

FREE or low-cost pet adoptions: From May 2 through May 15, 2022, Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” event will offer adoption fees of $25 or less for pets at nearly 300 shelters across the country. Eight of those shelters are right here in Arizona- see location here.

$25 tickets to concerts in Arizona

Live Nation’s concert week is back, which means concert-goers can get $25 concert tickets to over 70 live performances across the Valley!



$25 concert week tickets will be available starting May 4 at 7 a.m. through May 10, “or while supplies last.”

Click here to see the full list of participating artists coming to the Valley.

Shop at an alternate food market where you can buy up to 70 pounds of fresh produce for $15: If you’re looking for a way to get the most bang for your buck when buying fresh and nutritious produce, you’re going to want to check out your local Produce on Wheels Without Waste (POWWOW) event; here you can buy up to 70 pounds of fresh produce for $15. Click here to see locations/hours for this weekend’s event.

MOTHER’S DAY EVENTS

OdySea Aquarium: On May 8, mothers will receive $10 off their One-Day Admission Ticket when purchased in person at the OdySea Aquarium ticket window.

Butterfly Wonderland: On May 8, there will be a $3 off discount on Mom’s One-Day Ticket and while supplies last, “a special Monarch butterfly gift.”

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament: A general admission ticket to the tournament will get you a bottle of Robert Mondavi Private Select and two commemorative glasses for an additional $45.

Hot Air Balloon Ride: Rainbow Ryders is offering a fixed rate of $169 per person for a shared basket flight.

NEW RESTAURANTS TO CHECK OUT

Call her Martina in Scottsdale The restaurant is owned by the Moreno family, whose goal is to share “traditional recipes” with a “twist” so that the east Valley has a new take on what Mexican cuisine “is nowadays.”

7135 E. Camelback Rd #165 [Scottsdale, Arizona 85251]

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phoenix Coqui If you’ve never experienced Phoenix Coqui – or ever tried Puerto Rican food - you’re in for a treat! The menu includes empanadillas, mofongo, papas locas, alcapurria and jugo de parcha.



Location: 4041 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Lou Malnati's new Chandler location

The Valley has welcomed the Chicago-based eatery with welcome arms and long lines. Lou Malnati's opened its first restaurant in Phoenix (of the seven) only six years ago in 2016. Arcadia, Scottsdale and Glendale were quick to follow with Mesa and Gilbert both opening late 2021.



Location: 2815 S Alma School Road [Chandler, AZ 85286]

Mr. Moto Pizza: After more than a decade of serving up massive slices and creative pies by the ocean, Mr. Moto was ready to cross state lines and invite Phoenicians into its doors.



What to expect: Every pizza topping and garlic knots dripping in satisfaction, Mr. Moto wants to serve you a meal that turns into a cherished memory.

Location: 3945 E. Camelback Road [Phoenix, AZ 85018]