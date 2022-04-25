Call her Martina: Mexican restaurant with a “twist” opens in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Call Her Martina is now open in Scottsdale!

The modern Mexican restaurant is owned by the Moreno family, whose goal is to share “traditional recipes” with a “twist” so that the east Valley has a new take on what Mexican cuisine “is nowadays.”

“WE’RE MEXICAN WITH A TWIST”

The Morenos are originally from Sonora, Mexico, but once the father of the family had to go work in Mexico City the family became heavily influenced by northern & central Mexican dishes.

Call her Martina |ABC15

Call her Martina in Scottsdale | Dishes drinks



“The purpose of [Call her Martina] was to share what a restaurant experience is when you go to a city like Mexico City… We just wanted to change the stereotype that people have of like a Mexican restaurant," said Elisa Moreno, co-owner of Call her Martina.

"Yes, we love traditional tacos, we love enchiladas, we love rice and beans… But we just want people here to experience what Mexico really is now a days,” Moreno said.

THE MEANING BEHIND CALL HER MARTINA

According to Moreno, the family is heavily influenced by women. The name is an homage to the strength and power of the women in the family and the concept for the restaurant is about creating a brand around a character with a personality, Martina.

“[She’s] mysterious… We wanted her to be a little sexy, elegant but fun,” said Moreno.

“ALL VISUALS,” FROM TATTOOS TO DRINKS

The Mexican modern restaurant uses the expertise of local tattoo artist Miguel Mora, who is the bar manager and creator of their cocktail menu.

“A lot of the flavors that we have aren’t necessarily like what you would see anywhere else. A lot of people in bars like to use a lot of mixes, a lot of syrups,” said Mora. “A lot of the stuff that we do, is as fresh as the food that we serve. So we do: low citrus, low sugar, all natural sugars- cane sugars- and stuff like that for easier digestion… all kind of really fresh essentially."

According to Mora, creating tattoos and cocktails have a lot more in common than one would think.

“I kind of put it in the same aspect where like the colors have to match or the colors have to pop off each other. It has to look just as delectable as like you would looking at a tattoo essentially.”

