Live Nation to offer $25 tickets to concerts in Arizona; here’s what to know

PHOENIX, AZ — Live Nation’s concert week is back, which means concert-goers can get $25 concert tickets to over 70 live performances across the Valley!

Artists celebrating Concert Week include Backstreet Boys, The New Kids On The Block, One Republic, Keith Urban, TRAIN, Halsey, Pitbull, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandra Guzman & Paulina Rubio, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, and more.

Click here to see the full list of participating artists coming to the Valley.

DATES, COST, AND LOCATIONS

$25 concert week tickets will be available starting May 4 at 7 a.m. through May 10, “or while supplies last.”

will be available starting May 4 at 7 a.m. through May 10, “or while supplies last.” Presales: Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning May 3 at 5 a.m.

Participating venue locations include Footprint Center, Gila River Arena, Mesa Arts Center, Ak Chin Pavilion, Arizona Federal Theatre, and The Van Buren.

OTHER EVENTS HAPPENING IN AZ

Ballet Arizona’s 'Juan Gabriel': The performance is danced to a recorded production of Juan Gabriel’s 1990 performance at Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Mexico.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Get the family ready, the two-day event [August 6 & 7] will feature “real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys.”