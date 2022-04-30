Ballet Arizona’s 'Juan Gabriel' premieres this May

PHOENIX, AZ — Coming this May, Arizonans will finally be able to see the world premiere of Juan Gabriel, Arizona Ballet’s tribute to an icon in the Latin music world.

The performance is danced to a recorded production of Juan Gabriel’s 1990 performance at Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Mexico; the Arizona Ballet received the “blessing” of the family of Juan Gabriel for the creation of this performance.

“It’s just so huge for Phoenix, because it is all for the Latinx community who completely make up this [city] and help make it so beautiful and vibrant and Juan Gabriel is vibrant himself," said Mallory Porter, director of marketing of the Ballet Arizona, in an interview with ABC15.

“WORLD PREMIERE” IN PHOENIX

According to Porter, the artistic director of Ballet Arizona, Ib Andersen, learned who Juan Gabriel was when he passed away back in 2016; inspired by his music & performances, that same year Andersen proposed the to board the creation on the Juan Gabriel ballet performance for the 2020 season.

Due to the pandemic, the “world premiere” was postponed for two years.

“It’s a world premiere both because it is the first time, we have ever done this as a ballet company, [and] this is a never before seen performance and it has never been created,” said Porter in an interview with ABC15. “It’s a world premiere for a ballet to be performed to only Juan Gabriel music. As far as we know, there has never been a ballet that has done specifically for and to Juan Gabriel music,” she added.

SHOW TIMES

May 5, Thursday: 7 p.m.

May 6, Friday: 7:30 p.m.

May 7, Saturday: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

May 8, Sunday: 1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

IF YOU GO

Symphony Hall in Phoenix: 75 N 2nd St

Cost: Tickets start at $35, click here for more information.

Fun Fact

Ballet Arizona





The costumes were designed by Carla Fernández who’s a Mexico City-based designer and fashion house.

