PHOENIX, AZ — Mother's Day is coming up!

If you're looking for ways to celebrate and enjoy the day(s) with your mom and loved ones, you’re going to want to check out this list… we include all the deals in the Valley so your wallet won't hurt and your heart is happy!

OdySea Aquarium: On May 8, mothers will receive $10 off their One-Day Admission Ticket when purchased in person at the OdySea Aquarium ticket window.

Butterfly Wonderland: On May 8, there will be a $3 off discount on Mom’s One-Day Ticket and while supplies last, “a special Monarch butterfly gift.”

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament: A general admission ticket to the tournament will get you a bottle of Robert Mondavi Private Select and two commemorative glasses for an additional $45.

Hot Air Balloon Ride: Rainbow Ryders is offering a fixed rate of $169 per person for a shared basket flight.

Rainbow Ryders| Isaac Arjonilla

Organ Stop Pizza: On Sunday, May 8, there’s an all you can eat pizza buffet and salad, plus unlimited soft drinks.



Adult admission: $15 (includes tax)

Children 9 and under: $13 (includes tax)

Tickets are available online or you can purchase them in the restaurant gift shop; ticket purchase is required.



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: From May 2-8 the pizzeria will offer a special meal deal, for $40 get: a Large House or Caesar Salad, a bottle of La Marca Prosecco and an 18-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza. Available for dine-in only.

Pedal Haus Brewery: The brewery is offering moms their first “Momosa” for a penny. The additional mimosas will be half-off.

STK Steakhouse: On May 8 the restaurant will have a special menu that includes: Justin Rosé and Chandon Brut Rosé by the glass ($9.99), Dungeness Crab Summer Role ($39), Australian Wagyu Picanha ($81), Maine Lobster Ravioli ($65) and Molten Chocolate Cake ($13).

STK Steakhouse| Evolve PR and Marketing

Streets of New York: 10-inch cheese pizza and small antipasto salad for $16 for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill: On May 8 and 10, moms eat free with the purchase of an entrée and will also receive a $10 gift card to use on their next time in.

Peter Piper Pizza: Heart-shaped pizzas are available only Saturday and Sunday (May 7/8) for $16.28.

Blue Clover Distillery: $10 brunch menu and bottomless mimosas with refills for $2.

Hash Kitchen: Specials include: build-your-own bloody mary bar ($14) with over 50 craft toppings, Maso’s Breakfast Potato Tacos ($15), Coconut and Almond Encrusted French Toast ($13), the Hangover Hash ($19) and the Breakfast Sliders ($15).