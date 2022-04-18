Watch
San Diego's famous Mr. Moto Pizza opens in Arcadia!

Over 3 feet of cheesy goodness!
Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 18, 2022
PHOENIX — ATTENTION, PIZZA BY THE SLICE FANS: San Diego-famous Mr. Moto Pizza just arrived in Arizona!

Currently preparing for the grand opening weekend, Mr. Moto Pizza opened its first Valley location this weekend inside the Arcadia Village Shopping Center at the corner of 40th Street and Camelback.

After more than a decade of serving up massive slices and creative pies by the ocean, Mr. Moto was ready to cross state lines and invite Phoenicians into its doors.

Known for having a full display case of options to please the taste buds, with every pizza topping and garlic knots dripping in satisfaction, Mr. Moto wants to serve you a meal that turns into a cherished memory.

A few of their toppings options you can expect to see showcased:
Artichokes
Bacon
Balsamic Glaze
Burrata Cheese
Calabrian Chiles
Caramelized Onions
Cherry Tomatoes
Chicken
Garlic
Gorgonzola
Ham
Homemade Ranch
Honey
Jalapeños
Jumbo Pepperoni
Marinara Dots
Meatballs
Mozzarella
Mushrooms
Olives
Pesto
Pineapple
Ricotta
Roasted Tomatoes
Sausage
Spanish Chorizo
Spicy Honey
Spinach
Sopressata
Truffle Oil

The exact grand opening date for the home of stuffed knots will be May 21, 2022 and Mr. Moto is running a special for the exciting weekend.

Present this coupon for $5 off one large pizza.

IF YOU GO:
Mr. Moto Pizza
3945 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85018

