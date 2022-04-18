San Diego's famous Mr. Moto Pizza opens in Arcadia!

PHOENIX — ATTENTION, PIZZA BY THE SLICE FANS: San Diego-famous Mr. Moto Pizza just arrived in Arizona!

Currently preparing for the grand opening weekend, Mr. Moto Pizza opened its first Valley location this weekend inside the Arcadia Village Shopping Center at the corner of 40th Street and Camelback.

After more than a decade of serving up massive slices and creative pies by the ocean, Mr. Moto was ready to cross state lines and invite Phoenicians into its doors.

Known for having a full display case of options to please the taste buds, with every pizza topping and garlic knots dripping in satisfaction, Mr. Moto wants to serve you a meal that turns into a cherished memory.

A few of their toppings options you can expect to see showcased:

Artichokes

Bacon

Balsamic Glaze

Burrata Cheese

Calabrian Chiles

Caramelized Onions

Cherry Tomatoes

Chicken

Garlic

Gorgonzola

Ham

Homemade Ranch

Honey

Jalapeños

Jumbo Pepperoni

Marinara Dots

Meatballs

Mozzarella

Mushrooms

Olives

Pesto

Pineapple

Ricotta

Roasted Tomatoes

Sausage

Spanish Chorizo

Spicy Honey

Spinach

Sopressata

Truffle Oil

The exact grand opening date for the home of stuffed knots will be May 21, 2022 and Mr. Moto is running a special for the exciting weekend.

Present this coupon for $5 off one large pizza.

IF YOU GO:

Mr. Moto Pizza

3945 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85018

