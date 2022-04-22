FREE or low-cost pet adoptions from May 2-15

PHOENIX — Looking for a new best friend? Bissell is sponsoring adoption fees for thousands of shelter pets in May.

From May 2 through May 15, 2002, Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” event will offer adoption fees of $25 or less for pets at nearly 300 shelters across the country. Eight of those shelters are right here in Arizona:

If you're interested in adopting, check your chosen shelter or rescue for specific adoption fees, as there may be some exclusions. Also, be sure to check the participating dates of the deal at each shelter.

You can also donate to the Empty the Shelters fund, which has helped find homes for more than 83,000 animals across the United States and Canada since 2016.