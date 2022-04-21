Phoenix Coqui, Puerto Rican food truck, goes brick-and-mortar

PHOENIX, AZ — Local Puerto Rican food truck, Phoenix Coqui, is holding their grand opening of their first brick-and-mortar restaurant this Saturday, April 23!

According to Alexis Carbajal, founder of Phoenix Coqui, their food truck was Arizona’s first Puerto Rican food truck. Phoenix Coqui has been serving the Valley since 2017 with family recipes on wheels, each bite “[taking] you back to the island.”

WHERE TO GO



Location: 4041 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Grand Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Regular hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

EXPECT “A LOT OF FLAVOR, WITHOUT THE HEAT”

If you’ve never experienced Phoenix Coqui – or ever tried Puerto Rican food - you’re in for a treat! The menu includes empanadillas, mofongo, papas locas, alcapurria and jugo de parcha.

Phoenix Coqui|Alexis Carbajal



“We take a lot of care in cooking… just very hearty soul food of the Caribbean. These are flavors that are going to be brand new to a lot of people. Definitely try the plantains, it’s more delicious than what people know,” said Carbajal in an interview with ABC15.

HISTORY ON A WALL

Phoenix Coqui has been in soft launch since February 2022 when the previous restaurant at the location, Crazy Jim’s, closed.

According to Carbajal, Crazy Jim’s was a staple to the Woodland Historic District area in central Phoenix. The previous owners served the community in that location for over 35 years.

ABC15|NICOLE GUTIERREZ

“We wanted to keep a piece of the history of the previous restaurant, Crazy Jim’s, and she had this wonderful mural done by the artist Pablo Luna. [In] which I said it’s almost ours, it’s just missing Coqui,” said Carbajal in an interview.

“She actually had him come down here and add the Cocqui part and touch it up. She gifted us this mural and we’re saddened to hear of the passing of Pablo… but this mural lives on for those that are part of the community in Woodland Park and the Melrose area,” said Carbajal, in reference to muralist's recent death.