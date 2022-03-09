Chicago pizzeria Lou Malnati's to open seventh Valley location Spring 2022 in Chandler!

CHANDLER — ATTENTION, CHICAGO DEEP DISH FANS: World-famous Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is coming to Chandler in just a few months!

Currently under construction, Lou Malnati's plans to open their seventh Valley location during Spring 2022 inside Las Tiendas Village at the corner of Alma School Road and Queen Creek Road.

Cannot get enough of their sweet and chunky tomato topping? You are in luck! The pizzeria is presently hiring for approximately 50 local employees to fill the areas of kitchen crew, phone staff and delivery drivers. Your interview will take place either over the phone or on Zoom. Free employee meals are just one of the perks offered to their crew members!

The Valley has welcomed the Chicago-based eatery with welcome arms and long lines. Lou Malnati's opened its first restaurant in Phoenix (of the seven) only six years ago in 2016. Arcadia, Scottsdale and Glendale were quick to follow with Mesa and Gilbert both opening late 2021.

The Chandler location will follow suite after its Arcadia, Glendale, Mesa and Gilbert counterparts. It will not have a full-service dining room — instead it will focus on carry-out and delivery orders. You will also be able to order via curbside pick-up and no-contact delivery. Delivered catering services will be offered for those who live close by in Chandler, per Natalie Levy, public relations manager for Lou Malnati's.

An exact opening date has not bee announced yet.

IF YOU GO:

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

2815 S Alma School Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85286

