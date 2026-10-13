Zombie Zoo's spooky drive-thru lights up Tempe for Halloween

TEMPE, AZ — Buckle up for a spooky ride! Zombie Zoo is bringing Halloween fun to Tempe Diablo Stadium with a drive-thru light show featuring more than 1 million lights.

The new Halloween-themed attraction from World of Illumination takes visitors on a journey stretching more than a mile, featuring glowing zombies, colorful displays and synchronized music.

Unlike traditional haunted attractions, Zombie Zoo is designed for the entire family, offering a festive Halloween experience without the scares.

Zack Perry

Visitors can enjoy the show from the comfort of their vehicles while tuning their FM radios to a designated station to hear music synchronized with the lights.

Organizers recommend driving between 3 and 5 mph to enjoy the full experience.

Zombie Zoo runs nightly through Nov. 1 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium, located off Interstate 10.

Tickets start at $39.99 per vehicle, allowing families to enjoy the attraction for one price.

Click here for more information.