PHOENIX — From squishy NeeDoh toys to Pokémon gift sets, retailers are introducing discounts on some of the hottest gifts this holiday season. But with so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, how can shoppers find the best deals and stretch their holiday budgets?

At Walmart, shoppers can find NeeDoh sampler packs for $15 and Pokémon gift sets for $50, with both in-store deals available starting at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

“Everything Pokemon has been pretty hard to get a hold of right now. So we're excited to be able to offer these for $50,” Verrinia Kennedy, Walmart store manager, said.

Walmart is also showcasing deals on Razor scooters, speakers and Ninja appliances, with additional discounts available online.

“We'll have even more items available online through our marketplace sellers,” Kennedy said.

As retailers nationwide offer holiday discounts, shopping expert Trae Bodge recommends focusing on several key categories.

“The categories that I would really focus on would be small and large tech, small and large appliances,” Trae Bodge, Threadneedle Alley Foundation co-founder, said.

Bodge also anticipates clearance-level discounts on fall clothing and footwear, along with deals on beauty products, particularly holiday gift sets.

However, shoppers shouldn't feel pressured to check everything off their holiday shopping lists this weekend. Waiting until December could mean deeper discounts on certain products.

“If you hold off until December, you'll do better on toys. And then you'll do better on anything holiday themed, anything decor, anything wintry,” Bodge said.

When it comes to choosing between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Bodge said the sales have become increasingly similar, though there are some distinctions.

“The difference would be that on Black Friday, sometimes you see those kind of lightning deals, those doorbuster deals that happen on very specific items on Black Friday. Where Cyber Monday, the sales tend to be a bit broader,” Bodge said.

To maximize savings, experts recommend researching prices ahead of time and going into the shopping weekend with a plan.

“It’s important to go in knowing what's on your list, having done some research on pricing, so that you can spot a good deal when you see one,” Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, Rakuten shopping and saving strategist, said.

Cash back platforms like Rakuten can also help shoppers stretch their holiday budgets by combining eligible coupons, promotional codes, sale prices and cash back rewards.

“I recommend thinking beyond the sticker price,” Feinstein Gerstley said. “With Rakuten, you can combine your rewards with eligible coupons, promo codes, and sale prices. So, for example, if a retailer is offering 20% off, you would activate Rakuten Rewards first, and then you earn more on top of that discount.”

Rakuten says it is offering 12% cash back at participating retailers throughout Black Friday weekend and 15% cash back on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can sign up for free through the company's website or mobile app.

Despite the abundance of holiday deals, Feinstein Gerstley cautions against impulse purchases. She recommends creating a shopping list, setting a budget and allowing yourself time to reconsider unnecessary purchases before checking out.

“I also love the exercise of imagining it's a month from now and we're paying off the credit card bill. How do I feel about this purchase?” Gerstley said.

For shoppers holding out for a better deal, price-tracking tools can also help monitor changing prices throughout the holiday season.

One new option, Snipeadeal, offers free daily price tracking on one Amazon product for up to 30 days, according to the company.

Shoppers can paste an Amazon product link into a watchlist and receive email updates when the recorded price changes, without providing a credit card or installing a browser extension.

The company also offers paid plans that track five products for $5 per month or 20 products for $10 per month.

Shoppers should keep in mind that price tracking begins when a product is added to the watchlist, checks are not conducted in real time, and recorded prices exclude shipping, taxes and coupons. Snipeadeal operates independently of Amazon.

Phoenix siblings Jennifer Acosta and Alberto Castro are already preparing to take advantage of holiday discounts.

“We're just waiting for it. I know Black Friday is just right around the corner, so we're really, really excited about that,” Acosta said.

Their strategy involves making a shopping list, staying organized, and researching deals online before making purchases.

“Just have everything ready what you need, you know, for that day,” Castro said.

For the siblings, a little planning goes a long way toward enjoying the holiday season while keeping expenses in check.

“It saves you time, as well as well money,” Acosta said. “Saving as well is very important.”