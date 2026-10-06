Arizona credit card debt hits an all-time record, but inflation-adjusted numbers tell a different story

Arizonans and Americans are carrying a record amount of credit card debt — but adjusting for inflation reveals a more nuanced picture.

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The New York Federal Reserve says the average Arizona household carries $4,530 in credit card debt. That's a little over 6% of everything they owe.

That figure ranks Arizona 16th in the country. The states with the highest balances — Alaska, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada, Florida, and California — all carry more than $5,000. At the bottom: Mississippi, Kentucky, and West Virginia, where averages fall below $3,200.

A record — with context

While $4,530 is the highest average on record going back to 2003, adjusting for inflation changes the picture. Right before the Great Recession, the inflation-adjusted average was $5,900 in today's money — and it didn't fall below $4,500 until 2011.

Who's carrying the most?

Gen X holds the highest credit card balances, at $9,600. Those are peak earning years, with families to support.

Millennials and Baby Boomers are carrying just under $7,000 each. Gen Z — just getting their first cards — averages $3,500.

Should we worry?

About 7% of American credit card accounts are now seriously delinquent — 90 days or more behind. That's 2 points above the average, but nowhere near the 11% reached during the Great Recession.

Record debt — but not record trouble.

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