Arizona credit card debt hits an all-time record, but inflation-adjusted numbers tell a different story

Arizonans and Americans are carrying a record amount of credit card debt — but adjusting for inflation reveals a more nuanced picture.
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Connect with us: share@abc15.com
The New York Federal Reserve says the average Arizona household carries $4,530 in credit card debt. That's a little over 6% of everything they owe.
That figure ranks Arizona 16th in the country. The states with the highest balances — Alaska, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada, Florida, and California — all carry more than $5,000. At the bottom: Mississippi, Kentucky, and West Virginia, where averages fall below $3,200.
A record — with context
While $4,530 is the highest average on record going back to 2003, adjusting for inflation changes the picture. Right before the Great Recession, the inflation-adjusted average was $5,900 in today's money — and it didn't fall below $4,500 until 2011.
Who's carrying the most?
Gen X holds the highest credit card balances, at $9,600. Those are peak earning years, with families to support.
Millennials and Baby Boomers are carrying just under $7,000 each. Gen Z — just getting their first cards — averages $3,500.
Should we worry?
About 7% of American credit card accounts are now seriously delinquent — 90 days or more behind. That's 2 points above the average, but nowhere near the 11% reached during the Great Recession.
Record debt — but not record trouble.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: