EF-1 tornado confirmed northwest of Flagstaff, marking third in single day of Arizona storms

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ — An EF-1 tornado touched down near Wing Mountain in the Coconino National Forest on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The tornado touched down between 5:41 and 5:47 a.m.

This is the third confirmed tornado from that day. It joins the Spruce Mountain EF-1 near Prescott that morning and the Heber-Overgaard EF-1 that evening. Wing Mountain was actually the first of the three to touch down.

See our reporting from the severe weather event in the video player above.

Peak winds were estimated at 110 mph. The path ran about 2.3 miles from southwest to northeast, west of Highway 180. It was up to 600 yards wide at its widest point, according to the NWS survey.

Survey crews found ponderosa pines snapped and uprooted along the path. The findings are preliminary and could change.