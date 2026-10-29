Candlelight vigil at Phoenix City Hall honors Dolores Huerta

PHOENIX — The glow of candles lit the front of Phoenix City Hall on Wednesday night as labor leaders and community members gathered to honor Dolores Huerta.

Huerta, one of the founders of the organization that became the United Farm Workers, died at 96, her family announced Wednesday. The family did not announce a cause of death.

Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday in Huerta’s honor, according to the Arizona Department of Administration.

“Arizona, and our nation lost a true champion of civil rights today,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Dolores Huerta spent her life fighting for farmworkers, working families, and basic human dignity.”

Councilwoman Betty Guardado, who represents District 5, helped lead the vigil.

“I knew her personally. I worked with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union for over 20 years,” Guardado said.

She said Huerta was one of the first people she told when she decided to run for office in 2019.

“The only thing she would tell me was, ‘Sí, se puede. Yes, we can. Get your makeup on and just work hard, baby. And you will make it happen,’” Guardado recalled.

Guardado said Huerta paved the way for women in the labor movement.

“She brought her own chair to the table when women were not allowed to have a seat at the table,” she said.

Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association, said she first became aware of Huerta through labor history.

“I started to learn about this woman who looked like somebody I would have dinner with or go to a family reunion with,” Garcia said.

She said that when Arizona educators went on strike in 2018, many of her colleagues had never heard of Huerta, and she shared her story with them.

“This is a young mother who worked really hard in the fields to make sure people felt safe at work,” Garcia said.

Huerta’s family said in a statement that it will follow up on plans to recognize and celebrate her life and legacy.

