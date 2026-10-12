Jon Schoenheider

Jon Schoenheider joined ABC15 in October 2026, bringing newsroom experience from stations across the country.

Before moving to Arizona, Jon was a reporter and weekend anchor at WMUR in New Hampshire. He covered major breaking news stories, including the mass shootings at Brown University and Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. His reporting also featured interviews with national political figures, such as Andy Beshear and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Prior to New Hampshire, Jon spent five years in Central Illinois. He began his career as a morning producer at HOI-ABC, and served as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor during the station’s merger with WEEK. He later anchored the morning newscasts for the newly branded 25News, becoming the first employee in station history to advance from producer to full-time anchor.

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Jon graduated from Hope College with a bachelor's degree in communications and a minor in business. While there, he successfully advocated for the restoration of for-credit broadcasting courses. He also interned at WGN-TV in Chicago, where he helped produce the first season of Backstory with Larry Potash.

His work has been recognized by the Illinois Broadcasters Association, including the organization's 2024 Best Medium Market TV Anchor award.

Jon is excited to cover the Valley and beyond as the region continues to grow, along with the chance to play golf year-round.

Have a story idea? Email Jon at jon.schoenheider@abc15.com.