Phoenix Symphony musicians face layoffs with season to pause

PHOENIX, Az — The Phoenix Symphony is preparing to go silent for the remainder of its season, leaving 66 musicians facing layoffs and an uncertain future.

The orchestra’s final scheduled performance is Nov. 1. After that, the Symphony plans to suspend its remaining performances and programs, with unpaid layoffs set to begin Nov. 2. So far, there’s no timeline for the orchestra to return to the stage.

In a public letter dated Oct. 20, Symphony President and CEO Peter Kjome said the organization no longer has the financial resources to carry on with the season as planned. That comes despite an increase in ticket sales and contributions, along with cuts to administrative and operating costs.

According to the Symphony, years of operating deficits and other financial obligations have left it facing an immediate cash shortage. The nonprofit says continuing the 2026-2027 season would put it at risk of being unable to cover payroll and other essential expenses.

For the musicians, the announcement came as a shock.

Viviana Cumplido Wilson, the Symphony’s principal flute, has spent 20 years with the orchestra. But on the day of the announcement, the future of her career was suddenly thrown into question.

“Once that shock sort of passed, then panic sets in, and we felt really devastated and disappointed,” she said.

Wilson said musicians had seen little to suggest the Symphony was in such serious financial trouble that it would have to pause performances.

Now, the symphony’s musicians want a clearer picture of the organization’s finances and what comes next.

In a statement over the weekend, they raised questions about the Symphony’s CRESCENDO fundraising campaign, how much money is available in reserves and endowment funds, what administrative cuts have been made, and what it will take to bring the orchestra back.

A preliminary financial assessment puts the organization’s near-term funding need at about $10 million. However, the Symphony says that amount has not yet been approved as an official public fundraising target.

For Wilson, the stakes go well beyond the livelihoods of the musicians who may lose their jobs. She said the orchestra plays an important role in the cultural life of Phoenix.

“We are the fifth largest city in the country, and every great city deserves to have a thriving arts scene. A proper symphony is at the heart of it,” she said.

The Symphony told ABC15 it wasn't prepared to make an official comment, and pointed to the FAQ on its website for any inquiries. In the meantime, it said the board and management are working to develop a longer-term plan to put the organization on more stable financial footing.

For now, there is no announced date for performances to resume.