Federally funded EV chargers open after years of delays

TEMPE — Arizona’s first electric vehicle charging stations built with federal money are open, four years after the state was set to receive millions of dollars to expand its charging network.

The first three stations are operating in Tucson, Green Valley and Wellton, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. They're the start of a much larger network, with about 80 locations planned along interstates and other state highways.

Two more stations are planned to open later this year along Interstate 40 in Holbrook and Seligman, according to ADOT.

In 2022, Arizona was set to receive $76.5 million in federal funding over five years through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program. The program aims to build a network of fast-charging stations and ease drivers’ worries about running out of power before they reach the next charger.

The stations will generally be no more than 90 miles apart, ADOT officials said. Most locations will have at least four fast chargers designed to charge a typical EV in 30 minutes or less.

The expansion comes as more Arizonans choose electric vehicles. In 2025, ABC15 reported that Arizona ranked among the top 10 states for EV ownership, with more than 120,000 registered EVs.

But several EV owners from across the Valley said they want to see the charging network grow faster.

Carol Ellick, a Tucson resident who has owned her EV since 2022, was heading home from a multistate road trip and made a stop in Tempe on Tuesday. She said EV drivers have to plan around available charging stations and account for whether those chargers are working.

“I don’t understand why there can’t be more charging stations in accessible locations,” Ellick said.

ADOT spokesman Garin Groff said building the network takes time because the stations will be privately owned and operated.

“It’s a lengthy process because this involves working with private owners, private operators, because all of these stations will be privately owned and privately operated,” Groff said. “So ADOT is facilitating the use of the federal funds to build these privately owned charging stations.”

Federal funding can cover up to 80% of eligible costs for each station, and private developers are responsible for at least 20%. Groff said no state money is involved.

ADOT is now in its third and final round of bidding. Groff said 49 locations recently went out for proposals, including some where the state did not receive bids in earlier rounds.

The rollout is expected to continue for several more years. Groff said some stations will open later this year and others in 2027, with the full schedule stretching into 2028.

More charging stations are expected in the Valley, but ADOT says those will come later down the line. It comes as many EV drivers tell ABC15 the area lacks places to charge.

Ellick said she believes there are other factors playing a role in how long the process is taking.

“I think there’s a lot of politics that go into the decision-making,” Ellick said. “And, as with anything else, the public becomes the pawn, and we either get the benefit or we wait for the benefit.”