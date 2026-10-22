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Significant damage reported after likely tornado touches down in Heber-Overgaard area

ABC15 Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins says a touchdown likely happened around 8 p.m.
Significant damage is being reported after a likely tornado touched down in Heber-Overgaard Wednesday night, based on ABC15 Desert Doppler radar scans and damage photos and video being submitted by viewers. ABC15 Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins says a touchdown likely happened around 8 p.m.
Significant damage reported after likely tornado touches down in Heber-Overgaard area
Windshield destroyed as Arizona storms bring hail
Multiple Tornado Warnings in Northern Arizona
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Significant damage is being reported after a likely tornado touched down in Heber-Overgaard Wednesday night, based on ABC15 Desert Doppler radar scans and damage photos and video being submitted by viewers.

ABC15 Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins says a touchdown likely happened around 8 p.m.

According to Arizona State Representative Walt Blackman, the tornado caused considerable damage and a power outage in the affected area. He says one person has been injured at this time.

Throughout Wednesday, a total of 11 tornado warnings were issues in various areas across Arizona.

See coverage of the warnings and the day's storms in the player below.

Multiple Tornado Warnings in Northern Arizona

A tornado warning was issued for the Navajo County in north central Arizona until from 7:01 to 7:30 p.m. Heber-Overgaard, Aripine, Mogollon Airpark and Twin Lake were the areas affected, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Storms bring rain, hail damage across Arizona with more storms expected Thursday

The last time a tornado touched in the Valley was in November 29, 2019, when two tornadoes touched down in Phoenix, another in Queen Creek and another in Gilbert.

AZ TORNADO HISTORY.PNG

WATCH: Wednesday storms bring damaging hail, storms across Arizona

ABC15 has reached out to the National Weather Service and the Heber-Overgaard Fire Department for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

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