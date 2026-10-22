Significant damage reported after likely tornado touches down in Heber-Overgaard area

Significant damage is being reported after a likely tornado touched down in Heber-Overgaard Wednesday night, based on ABC15 Desert Doppler radar scans and damage photos and video being submitted by viewers.

ABC15 Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins says a touchdown likely happened around 8 p.m.

According to Arizona State Representative Walt Blackman, the tornado caused considerable damage and a power outage in the affected area. He says one person has been injured at this time.

HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ — 🚨 URGENT PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT — LD7

TORNADO STRIKES HEBER, ARIZONA — SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES REPORTED October 21, 2026 | Emergency Update I want to provide an urgent update to the residents of Legislative District 7 regarding the tornado that touched down in Heber, Arizona. The storm has caused considerable damage, and power is currently out in the affected area. At this time, one injury has been reported. Emergency officials are continuing to assess the situation. I am working directly with local authorities and Navajo County Supervisor Seymour to evaluate the damage, coordinate response efforts, and identify the immediate needs of affected residents. I am calling on the Governor of Arizona to declare a STATE OF EMERGENCY to ensure that emergency resources, personnel, and assistance can be mobilized quickly to support the Heber community. Our immediate priorities must be protecting lives, restoring electrical service, ensuring public safety, and providing assistance to families whose homes and property have been damaged. Tomorrow afternoon, I plan to personally visit the affected areas, meet with local officials, and conduct an on-site assessment to determine what additional state assistance may be required. ⚠️ IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION Stay away from downed power lines and damaged electrical equipment. Avoid damaged roads, structures, and areas where emergency crews are operating. Use generators outdoors, away from windows and doors. Follow all instructions issued by local emergency management and law enforcement. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies. To the families and residents of Heber: You are not alone. Your safety and well-being are my immediate concern. I will do everything within my authority to help ensure our community receives the support and resources it needs. I will continue providing updates as more information becomes available. Representative Walt Blackman Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 7 🇺🇸 ONE COMMUNITY. ONE ARIZONA. WE STAND TOGETHER. — Chairman Walt Blackman LD7 Representative (@BlackmanForAZ) October 22, 2026

Throughout Wednesday, a total of 11 tornado warnings were issues in various areas across Arizona.

See coverage of the warnings and the day's storms in the player below.

Multiple Tornado Warnings in Northern Arizona

A tornado warning was issued for the Navajo County in north central Arizona until from 7:01 to 7:30 p.m. Heber-Overgaard, Aripine, Mogollon Airpark and Twin Lake were the areas affected, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Storms bring rain, hail damage across Arizona with more storms expected Thursday

The last time a tornado touched in the Valley was in November 29, 2019, when two tornadoes touched down in Phoenix, another in Queen Creek and another in Gilbert.

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WATCH: Wednesday storms bring damaging hail, storms across Arizona

ABC15 has reached out to the National Weather Service and the Heber-Overgaard Fire Department for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.