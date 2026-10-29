Phoenix Symphony musicians share personal stories in campaign before layoffs

PHOENIX, Az — All 66 Phoenix Symphony musicians will be laid off in days. Now, they’re using their personal stories to make a public appeal.

The Phoenix Symphony announced on Oct. 20 that its current season would pause after its final scheduled performance on Sunday, Nov. 1. The Symphony blamed a lack of funds and said layoffs will start Monday, Nov. 2.

On Tuesday, the musicians launched the “Face the Music” campaign on social media. The posts include photos, biographies, and how each musician got where they are.

Shelby Nugent runs the musicians’ social media accounts.

“Everyone’s got a different story. Everyone’s coming from a different place,” said Nugent, fourth horn for the Phoenix Symphony. “It’s obviously deeply gonna affect all of us, but it’s gonna affect all of us in very different ways, and we wanted to highlight that.”

The Symphony told ABC15 it's working on a financial plan. There is still no word on when the season might continue.

