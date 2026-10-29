Homicide investigation underway after woman found stabbed in car

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead in the back seat of a car Wednesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say that at around 8:15 a.m., they received a report of an injured person inside a car near the 3600 block of Pasadena Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the back seat of a car with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS (948-6377). Spanish speakers may call (480) TESTIGO (837-8446). Information may be provided anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing.