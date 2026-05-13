WATCH: ABC15 checks in with students toward end of school year

MESA, AZ — Almost 180 school days have come and gone and now the 2025-2026 school year is winding down.

Over the course of the school year, ABC15 spoke with two students from Mesa: Bush Elementary kindergartner Joey and Mountain View High senior Kate. They also talked with ABC15 a little more than halfway through the school year, near the 100-day mark, about the first semester.

The two have noticeably grown over 10 months, not just with their knowledge and academics, but also in who they are as people.

In the video player above, hear from Joey and Kate about what they learned this last school year and their outlook on the future.