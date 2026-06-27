Investigation underway after deadly shooting involving police near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road late Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened after responding to a domestic disturbance in the area. The suspect exited the residence with a knife when the shooting occured.

According to police, the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

No officers were hurt, and police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Greenway Road is closed in both directions between 35th Avenue and 36th Avenue while the investigation is

This is a developing story. ABC15 will update this article as more information becomes available.