Steamboat Fire forces 'GO' evacuations in Gila County

GILA COUNTY, AZ — A wildfire in Gila County has forced evacuations for two communities on Friday near Kearny.

Officials say that as a result of the fire, named the Steamboat Fire, Gila County Sheriff's Office and the Gila County Emergency Management have placed Linx Ranch and Victory Ranch on "GO" orders.

According to Watch Duty and the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire has grown to 400 acres and is at 0% containment.

"GO" means there is imminent and life-threatening danger in your area.

• Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area.

• If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

• Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911.