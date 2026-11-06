Weekend plans? Watch for construction on several Valley freeways (November 6 - 9)

Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on multiple closures and restrictions.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these weekend work zones:
- Loop 101 EB (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 27th avenues for widening project from 10 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). EB Loop 101 on-ramps from 75th to 59th avenues closed. Detour: Consider using EB Union Hills to connect with EB Loop 101 or I-17.
- SR 51 SB closed between Cactus Rd and Northern Ave for pavement improvement project from 9 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). SR 51 SB on-ramps from Bell Rd to 26th St closed. Detour: Consider using SB 7th St from Cactus Rd to Northern Ave.
- I-10 EB (Papago Freeway) closed between Verrado Way and Citrus Rd for widening project from 9 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). I-10 EB on-ramps from Miller Rd to Perryville Rd closed. Detour: Consider using EB Yuma or McDowell roads to access EB I-10 at Citrus Rd.
- Loop 202 WB (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert Rd and Arizona Ave for widening project from 10 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). WB on-ramps between San Tan Village Pkwy and McQueen Rd closed. Detour: Consider using WB Pecos Rd or Germann Rd to access WB Loop 202 at Arizona Ave or Alma School Rd.
- Loop 303 EB closed between 43rd Ave and I-17 for bridge project from 10 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). Loop 303 WB restricted to one lane between I-17 and 43rd Ave. Detour: Consider using NB 43rd Ave to EB Dove Valley Rd to connect to I-17.
- US 60 EB and WB (Grand Ave) closed between 27th Ave and Thomas Rd for bridge work from 9 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). Detour: Consider using Encanto Blvd or Thomas Rd as alternate routes for east and west travel and 27th or 23rd avenues as alternate routes for north- and southbound travel.