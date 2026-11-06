Queen Creek PD looking for more possible victims after Hobby Lobby indecent exposure case

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Officials in the East Valley are looking for people who may have been victims of indecent exposure following the arrest of a suspect in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Police Department says that on Oct. 26, a suspect was arrested on indecent exposure and other charges after an incident that occurred on Oct. 8 at a Hobby Lobby store in the city.

The suspect is vaguely described by police as a "Black male in his mid-30s, with a medium build and average height."

Police are looking for any other individuals who may have been victims or who may have more information about the investigation.

If you believe you may have been a victim or have information related to this investigation, contact the non-emergency line at 480-358-3500, reference GO# 26-36995.

Tips and information may also be submitted at QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov, this online form, or 480-358-3575 (voicemail).