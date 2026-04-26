Phoenix police investigate after car hits building, catches fire and occupants flee

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash where a vehicle hit a building and caught fire near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers responded to the area just before 10 p.m. Saturday night for reports of a crash with injuries.

Initial information indicated a car caught fire after hitting a building. Phoenix Fire crews extinguished the flames. No one inside the building was hurt according to police.

Witnesses told police the people inside the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

During the investigation, officers found a man with injuries. Phoenix Fire took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said it is still unclear what led up to the crash and whether the injured man was involved.