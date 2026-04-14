Phoenix officer injured after being hit by another driver near 7th Ave and Indian School

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was injured Monday night when another driver crashed into a patrol vehicle.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were in the area of 7th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, north of Indian School Road, when a car traveling in the opposite direction collided with the patrol vehicle.

Officials say one officer received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A second officer was taken to a hospital for "precautionary reasons."

The driver of the other car did not need to go to a hospital.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the driver of the car lost control and swerved left of the center lane, striking the patrol car.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor; however, speed may be.

The driver was detained, and potential charges may be determined following the investigation.