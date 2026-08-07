I-10 closed in West Phoenix this weekend for road work

Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Sunday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.

On their website, ADOT reported these work zones:



Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 99th and 75th avenues in West Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard also closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound Buckeye Road or McDowell Road to travel beyond the closure.

Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for widening project. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. Detours: Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to travel beyond the closure.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for widening project. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramps to eastbound Loop 202 also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard, Frye Road or Germann Road to travel beyond the closure. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe area closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 also closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Dobson Road closed. Detours: Westbound Loop 202 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the ramp closures and using alternate routes to connect with Loop 101. Alternate routes include southbound Dobson Road to westbound Rio Salado Parkway or northbound Alma School Road to westbound McKellip Road.

Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Shea Boulevard and Northern Avenue (right lanes closed) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on- or off-ramps in the area closed at times during the weekend. Note: When the southbound off- or on-ramps at Shea Boulevard are closed drivers can consider using the ramps at Cactus Road. When the southbound off-ramp at Northern Avenue is closed drivers can consider exiting at Glendale Avenue. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Reminder: Northbound SR 51 is currently narrowed to two left lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for pavement replacement work.