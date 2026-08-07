Nonprofit installs AC unit for valley grandmother who went months without cooling

A Valley grandmother spent months living in a home where indoor temperatures reached 96 degrees — until her granddaughter reached out to ABC15 for help.

Rose Arroyo, who is in her 80s, had been without a working air conditioner since April 1. She says she couldn’t afford the cost of a new unit.

"Where am I supposed to get that kind of money right now?" Arroyo said.

But with fans blowing and windows cracked, the heat inside her home had become dangerous.

"My first thought was something happening to my grandma and just making sure that she is safe,” Rose’s granddaughter, Qiana Amaro, said.

Amaro emailed ABC15 after we aired a story about air-conditioning assistance.

"And then I got a response from you within that same day, which I was blessed because that doesn't happen, and I appreciate that so much,” she said.

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ABC15 connected the family with the nonprofit AllThrive 365, which installs or repairs air conditioners for qualifying seniors in crisis.

"Last year we saw one in four heat-related deaths actually happen when someone was inside, and that's why this program is so essential," said Elena Burr, a spokesperson for AllThrive365.

Within a few weeks, a brand-new AC unit was installed on Arroyo's roof. ABC15 was there as Arroyo finally felt cold air in her home for the first time in 4 months.

"Thank you for the help," she said. "I’m without words, seriously.”

The program does have a wait list and runs on donations from the community. For more information, click here.