SOURCES: Suns trade superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets

PHOENIX — It's the end of the Kevin Durant era in the Valley.

The Suns superstar has been traded to the Houston Rockets, according to multiple sources.

In return, the team will receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick and five second round picks.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/EwrbA2ES9O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2025

Trading for Durant was one of the team's first major moves under then-new owner Mat Ishbia.

He has been an All-Star every season he has played with the Suns.

But the team hasn't had the same success as Durant in his time in the Valley.

After losing in the conference semifinals in KD's first year in the Valley, they lost in the first round in 2024, and finished out of the playoffs and 10 games under .500 this season.

It is expected to be a turbulent off-season for the Suns.

The team hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott to be their next head coach.

Ott is the Suns' fourth head coach in four years.

After the firing of Monty Williams after the 2022-23 season, Frank Vogel was fired after the 2023-24 season, and Arizona-native Mike Budenholzer was let go after this season.

With the Suns trading away much of their draft capital to pick up players like Durant, Bradley Beal, and others, it's not clear what the future holds for the Suns roster.