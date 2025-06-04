Report: Suns to hire Jordan Ott as the next head coach

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have a new head coach!

ESPN is reporting that Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott has been tapped to be the next coach of the Suns.

Just In: The Phoenix Suns are hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the franchise's new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Ott has been an NBA assistant since 2012 and has a strong background of offensive and defensive creativity, player development and communication. pic.twitter.com/doDE6Fahdj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2025

Ott has been an NBA assistant since 2012 and has a strong background of offensive and defensive creativity, player development and communication.

Ott will follow Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after just one season where injuries and inconsistency led the Suns to finish 36-46.