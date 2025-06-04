Watch Now
Report: Suns to hire Jordan Ott as the next head coach

Ott was previously an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have a new head coach!

ESPN is reporting that Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott has been tapped to be the next coach of the Suns.

Ott has been an NBA assistant since 2012 and has a strong background of offensive and defensive creativity, player development and communication.

Ott will follow Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after just one season where injuries and inconsistency led the Suns to finish 36-46.

