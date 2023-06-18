Report: Washington Wizards to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — Bradley Beal is reportedly headed to the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN is reporting that the Washington Wizards guard is being traded to Suns for a package that would include Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and draft picks.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2023

Beal is a three-time All-star that has averaged 22 points a game throughout his decade in the NBA.

But health has been an issue for Beal in recent seasons. He has played a combined 90 games in the last two seasons.

Beal will create a new big three in the Valley, alongside mainstay Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who the Suns traded for during this past season.

Chris Paul leaves the Suns after three seasons, where he helped get the team to the NBA Finals in his first year but had his own health issues the past few years, including in this year's playoffs.