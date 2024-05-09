Phoenix Suns fire head coach Frank Vogel after one season with the team

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel after just one season with the team.

Suns GM James Jones announced the decision Thursday via email:

“As we said at the press conference on May 1, team leadership including myself, Josh Bartelstein, and ownership would be looking across basketball operations to determine what changes needed to be made,” said Suns President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones. “After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team. We appreciate Frank’s hard work and commitment. We are here to win a championship and last season was way below our expectations. We will continue to evaluate our operation and make the necessary changes to reach our championship-caliber goals. We all take accountability, and it’s my job, along with Josh and ownership, to build a championship team.”

The Suns finished the year with a 49-33 regular season and a disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs, being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. That sweep comes despite the team putting together a "big three" of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal that had the team entering the season with high expectations.

Durant and Booker combined for 82 points in their final loss of the season against Minnesota. The remaining six players who saw the court for the Suns combined for 34 points.

Vogel took the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020 and was hired by the Suns over the offseason in 2023.

Vogel replaced Monty Williams, who had a 194-115 record with the Suns and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Since being in the finals in 2021, the Suns have lost in the Western Conference semifinals twice and just lost in the first round of the playoffs this season.

Team owner Mat Ishbia held an end of season press conference on May 1 where he stated that the team's outlook is better than it may be perceived by national media.

"Some of the narratives around our team and our organization, maybe, are incorrect. My perspective is this, we're in a great position. Not a good position, a great position," Ishbia said. "We didn't win an NBA championship so we're going to figure out what do we have to change [...] to be better, to win a championship next year. And guess what, we might not win one next year, but we will sure as hell try."

The search is now on for Ishbia and Jones to find the coach who can hopefully finally help the team win their first NBA championship.