Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia says team is in a 'great' position moving forward

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia downplayed fan frustration and the national media's negative reaction to the team's first-round playoff exit Wednesday.

"The narrative around 'the house is burning' is incorrect. The Phoenix Suns are doing great," Ishbia said at a press conference with GM James Jones.

The press conference took place three days after the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Suns in the playoffs in a season where the team had significantly high expectations.

Ishbia said he was frustrated by the team's loss but he's confident the Suns are headed in the right direction. Ishbia pointed out that the Suns have five first-round draft picks in the next eight drafts and have their core players under contract for several seasons.

"Some of the narratives around our team and our organization, maybe, are incorrect. My perspective is this, we're in a great position. Not a good position, a great position," Ishbia said. "We didn't win an NBA championship so we're going to figure out what do we have to change [...] to be better, to win a championship next year. And guess what, we might not win one next year, but we will sure as hell try."

Ishbia said there have been no discussions about the next moves for the team, including whether or not Frank Vogel would remain the head coach. He said those conversations will take place in the coming weeks after the dust settles from the end of the season.