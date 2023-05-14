Watch Now
SOURCES: Head coach Monty Williams dismissed from the Phoenix Suns

The dismissal comes after the Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs
Monty Williams
Posted at 6:40 PM, May 13, 2023
Head coach Monty Williams has been dismissed from the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN sources.

The dismissal comes after the Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Williams was brought on as coach in May 2019 after serving as the head coach for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010 to 2015.

The Phoenix Suns have not yet released a statement regarding the dismissal.

