SOURCES: Head coach Monty Williams dismissed from the Phoenix Suns

Head coach Monty Williams has been dismissed from the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN sources.

The dismissal comes after the Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. Williams was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year in four seasons with Suns — including a trip to 2021 NBA Finals. Suns lost 6-game series to Nuggets in Western Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/bfMd6F1RJc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

Williams was brought on as coach in May 2019 after serving as the head coach for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010 to 2015.

The Phoenix Suns have not yet released a statement regarding the dismissal.