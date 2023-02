PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have reportedly acquired Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.

Kevin Durant is on his way to the Valley of the Sun pic.twitter.com/IegCUWEQuF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

According to ESPN, the Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick to Brooklyn in exchange for Durant.

