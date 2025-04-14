Phoenix Suns part ways with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are parting ways with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, according to a statement from the team on Monday.

A year after 49 wins, the sixth seed and the No. 13 ranked defense, the Suns plummeted to third-worst in the NBA on defense and went 10-18 after the All-Star break.



For the third straight offseason, Phoenix is changing coaches. https://t.co/RhniwQ47pU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2025

The Suns finished the 2024-2025 season with a disappointing 36-46 record, failing to make the playoffs.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed," the Suns said in a statement Monday morning.

Budenholzer was hired by the Suns in May 2024.

Budenholzer was fired from coaching the Milwaukee Bucks after the 2022-2023 season. He most recently coached the Bucks from 2018-2023 and won a championship in 2021 against the Suns. He did not coach during the 2023-2024 season.

Before Budenholzer, the Suns fired coach Frank Vogel after his first season with the team.

Vogel replaced Monty Williams, who had a 194-115 record with the Suns and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates.