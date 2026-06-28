REPORT: Suns' O'Neale, Allen to Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are trading forward Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round draft pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for guard Grayson Allen, forward Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, continuing their offseason shakeup, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade still needs to be approved by the league.

The Hornets last week traded star point guard LaMelo Ball to Minnesota as part of a deal that brought them Naz Reid, pick swaps and draft picks.

That appears to have set off a major restructuring in Charlotte just months after the team improved its win total by 24 games from last season. The Hornets lost in the play-in game to Orlando.