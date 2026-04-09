Young Valley artists gear up for opportunity to paint classic cars

PHOENIX — With every stroke of the brush, young Valley artists are Uplifting Arizona.

Students from Maryvale High School and three other schools in the Phoenix Union High School District are gearing up for the opportunity to not only get paid for their original artwork but also to have thousands of spectators marvel over it.

It's all happening this weekend at the Bell Lexus North Scottsdale Copperstate 1000, organized by the Men's Art Council. It raises money for both fallen DPS troopers and the Phoenix Art Museum.

"I really like low riders," says Maryvale senior Christian Sereno-Mendez. "Those are my favorite type of car."

But it's more than just a car for Christian — it's an opportunity on four wheels. Christian will be one of 20 PXU students painting cars at Artists on the Field on Sunday, April 12.

"The things I do are take a deep breath," says Christian about the best way to start a new piece of art. "It gets really overwhelming in the middle of doing it all...I sketch out everything. Each time, I add more and more."

"Without artwork, the world just isn't the colorful," explains Eric Greenbank with the Men's Art Council. Greenbank explains that each student will receive $200 for their commissioned pieces, depicting classic cars at the Copperstate 1000, with the top pieces earning even more.

"I hope they take away the confidence to be out in public and do their artwork and see they can continue on and use it in the future," explains Greenbank.

For students like Maryvale senior Yilana Pablo, it's also about the lessons she learns off the canvas as well.

"To be patient and take my time," Yilana explains.

Maryvale art teacher Chad Knapp says he couldn't be prouder of his students and the way they have taken advantage of this opportunity.

"I think it showcases why the arts are valuable," says Knapp. "It also demonstrates and instills in them that these are important to people and gives them a spotlight."

The students will paint cars live from 7:30 am to 11:30 am on Sunday, April 12, at Tempe Diablo Stadium. To learn more about the Bell Lexus North Scottsdale Copperstate 1000, click here.