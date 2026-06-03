How Mesa Adaptive Theater Group is making sure everyone can perform to their full potential

MESA, AZ — There is an East Valley group that's making sure everyone can perform to their full potential - and that's Uplifting Arizona!

Recently, Matt Erickson, a theater teacher at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, and the founder of a special adaptive theater group, emailed ABC15's Nick Ciletti, inviting him to come check out his amazing performers.

The group is putting on the show, "Honk Jr.," which is the story of The Ugly Duckling.

For the past 15 years, Erickson has directed a group of performers of different ages. All have special needs, and all have special abilities that Erickson is helping to cultivate on stage and behind the scenes.

"Having fun and meeting lots of people," says performer Gracie Garza, about what she enjoys most about participating. After four years with the group, Garza says there's something even deeper than having a good time she enjoys the most.

"It makes me feel like I belong here," says Garza.

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"I get to give these kids an opportunity they may not have gotten anywhere else," explains Erickson. For him, it all started with wanting to give his son, who has autism, an opportunity to connect with others and step outside the box.

"As a dad, this is what I wanted, so this is what I created," he explains. "This is their chance to sing and their friends, neighbors, their support groups to come here and see them shine."

And the best part is, the actors don't have to do it alone; dedicated volunteers like Joshua Balenzi, who has been with the group for eight years, make sure all the actors feel comfortable, guiding them through mistakes.

"My favorite part is the growth," says Balenzi. "Someone who comes in initially is afraid and turns into someone who is screaming their lines on stage like everyone else!"

Wherever they aim, Erickson just wants to make sure these talented actors shoot for the stars, because one thing is clear: each of them is a star!

"They can do anything," says Erickson. "They are not limited. They may have been limited earlier, but they're not limited now."

Honk Jr. starts Thursday, June 4, at Red Mountain High School. There are also shows on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6.

To purchase tickets and for showtimes, click here.