Anonymous donation helps ALS patients in Arizona access wheelchair-accessible vehicles

An anonymous grant to ALS Arizona is giving people living with ALS easier access to wheelchair-accessible vehicle rentals, but the funding may only last through this summer.

John Brumbaugh is in his third year since his ALS diagnosis. The disease, which destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, has limited his mobility to a wheelchair. His voice sometimes starts to give out as the day goes on.

"I came home, and I was talking like Chewbacca," Brumbaugh said.

The disease has progressed since his first symptoms appeared.

"First started with stiff ankles," Brumbaugh said.

Despite his diagnosis, Brumbaugh still plays guitar — a skill he developed over the years playing in Nashville, where he met his wife, Angie.

"I'll play guitar until my hands don't work," Brumbaugh said as he pulls a slow bend on one of his Fender Stratocasters.

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Getting around, however, presents a significant challenge. A power wheelchair can weigh more than 400 pounds, and wheelchair-accessible vehicles can cost around $80,000. Finding and affording transportation is something Brumbaugh and his family will face for the rest of their lives.

"(Would) love to do a road trip out to Tennessee to see our friends," Brumbaugh said, turning to Angie.

When a family emergency recently required Brumbaugh and his wife, Angie, to travel to California, they reached out to ALS Arizona. The organization explained it had recently received an anonymous grant to cover van rentals for wheelchair users. Those rentals come through United Access, a Valley-based wheelchair-accessible vehicle provider.

ALS Arizona estimates the grant may only be available through this summer.

The Brumbaugh family has also received help from another nonprofit, Help Hope Live, a medical fundraising site. Combined with support from family and friends, they were able to afford their own accessible van.

"I would love to get to Yellowstone," Brumbaugh said.

For Brumbaugh, independence is everything.

"I just choose to not wallow in self-pity; it's like this is the card I'm dealt, I'm going to make the most of life while I still can," Brumbaugh said.

While ALS has no cure, several FDA-approved medications are available to help slow disease progression, manage symptoms, and preserve independence. The wheelchair-accessible vehicle rental program through ALS Arizona is only available for a few more months.

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