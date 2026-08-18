WATCH: Kids in DCS custody trend down: abandoned call rate trends up

PHOENIX — Data from the Department of Child Safety show some trends detailed in ABC15's DCS: State of Failure continue to persist.

Nearly 15,000 kids were in state custody from 2017 to 2021. Today, that number sits just above 8,000 — a 45% drop in five years.

A growing concern, however, is the abandoned call rate at the DCS hotline. That rate averaged 9% last year. This year, it has jumped to 15%, meaning 15% of calls to the hotline are going unanswered.

Deaths of children in DCS custody are also drawing attention. Twelve children in DCS custody died between September and March — the most in three years.

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