Navajo Nation officials working to add more solar power

NAVAJO NATION, AZ — Empowering hundreds of Navajo families - in all senses of the word.

Last week, ABC15 showed you how the Navajo Nation, together with utility companies like SRP, is working to connect people to the power grid and an entire globe of opportunities.

In April, ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee traveled to the Navajo Nation to showcase how one private developer was adding more solar power to homes there.

ABC15 spoke with Ginger Zee about sustainability, powering the Navajo Nation, and 'The Power of Us':

That got ABC15 wondering - what are Navajo officials doing to add more green energy and power opportunities to families?

It's an area as rugged as it is beautiful, featuring some of the most stunning landscapes - and it's on the Navajo Nation.

It's one of the reasons Ken and Susie Trevino built their traditional hogan in Birdsprings, about an hour outside of Flagstaff.

ABC15 introduced you to the Trevinos last week after they got electricity for the first time, thanks to a project called, Light Up Navajo.

But in an area larger than the size of West Virginia, with some living in extremely rural regions, getting connected to the grid is not currently possible for everyone.

"There are some homes that are located so far from power lines it would be completely unfeasible to build a power line to their home," explained Deenise Becenti with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority.

Becenti adds it's paving the way for a different kind of solution - a solar solution.

Around the portion of the Navajo Nation we visited, there's usually not much activity - just the way the Trevinos like it, they say. But what is plentiful is something that's not only sacred to the Navajo people but also a key building block for their future.

It's all part of the NTUA's Renewable Solar Program, which Becenti says is expected to expand even more this year.

According to the NTUA, there are currently three solar facilities already operational - the Kayenta I and Kayenta II Solar Farms and the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm.

NTUA crews plan to break ground on a fourth solar facility in Cameron later this year with an exact date yet to be determined.

Becenti says it's about more than just giving families power - it's about empowering them in a different way. "When we approach a solar project, it's done with a significant purpose. One, it brings jobs and it helps maintain electric rates," she said.

Becenti claims it's also a decision that makes a lot of sense, saying it could help generate revenue for the Navajo Nation and perhaps make them a key exporter of renewable energy - at the Red Mesa facility, Navajo officials are able to export a substantial amount of the solar energy generated, which can then be sold to bring more revenue back to the reservation.

But more than the money, Becenti says through this project, the NTUA is not only helping preserve the past of the Navajo, they're also helping their future.

It's important to note that it is not free for Navajo customers to connect to solar - there are monthly fees, an application process, and taxes you need to consider.

