Reflecting on half a century of leadership and lifelong dedication to the church

PHOENIX — After nearly half a century, a Valley religious, community, and civil rights leader is retiring.

Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr., Senior Pastor at the historic First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix, will step away from his role at the church.

He sat down recently with ABC15 to reflect on his experience, how Arizona has changed, and what work still needs to be done.

It is a place where fellowship, friendship, and family all shine together under one roof.

"I've been in church all of my life," explained Pastor Stewart.

For 48 years, he has served as the head of First Institutional Baptist Church; his first day on the job was July 1, 1977.

"Obviously, God had other plans!" Stewart said while laughing after being asked if he thought he would still be here 50 years after starting on this journey.

His plans when he started included fighting for social justice, civil rights, and equality, and creating changes that spanned across Arizona and generations.

"He has a tendency to sometimes challenge the status quo," explained Richard Holmes, who worships at the church and also works security. Holmes has been a longtime friend of Stewart's, saying the two have many similarities.

Holmes remembers moving to Arizona from Chicago at a time when the state's African American population was only about three percent. "There was a lot of work for us to do."

It was work Stewart was never afraid to tackle. In the 1980s and early 1990s, he led the charge for Arizona to adopt the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Arizona was the last state to do so, but finally, in 1992, voters approved an initiative that made it an official holiday.

"I am very thankful for God using me," said Stewart. "This church has always been about Jesus and Justice...It's been about creating a better world and a better community and a better environment for all people, not just some people."

Stewart's final services will take place this Sunday, June 29. For more information about him, his legacy, and First Institutional Baptist Church, click here.