Keeping seniors cool: Duet connects older neighbors with AC help amid dangerous heat

PHOENIX — In this extreme Arizona heat, a broken air conditioner can be dangerous, and even deadly, especially for senior citizens who call the Valley home.

ABC15’s Kaley O’Kelley has covered a lot of the work being done for our most vulnerable residents, thanks to the Arizona non-profit, Duet: Partners in Health and Aging.

This group offers a great number of resources, including ways to help connect our older neighbors with help to keep the AC running.

“We're fortunate to work with a number of partners out in the community who are providing different financial resources or direct services, and sometimes we have the ability to provide some of that ourselves, so we can actually connect them, whether it's here at Duet or through a partner agency or different public benefit programs," Justin McBride, the Senior Director of Services and Strategy for Duet, tells ABC15. "We can point them in the right direction, so that way, they're not going without having air conditioning or other critical needs.”

If you know a senior who needs help with air conditioning repairs or other home safety concerns, Duet can help connect them to resources right away. Call Duet at 602-274-5022 or visit duetaz.org.

