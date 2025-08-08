ABC15 exclusive: Riding along with the Phoenix Fire Department during record-breaking heat

PHOENIX — On Thursday, as Phoenix reached 118º for the first time ever during August, ABC15 did a ride-along with the Phoenix Fire Department to see what goes into answering heat-related calls and keeping our community safe.

According to Fire Captain Rob McDade, calls can spike by as much as 20% on days where there is some type of extreme heat warning, and crews still have to respond to the other types of calls that happen daily.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti was based out of Station 61 for several hours on Thursday, which is near State Route 51 and Indian School Road.

It wasn't even lunchtime yet, but already, the department was responding to a call - likely involving some type of heat emergency.

Lescoe explains they were getting calls that someone was unconscious along the canal near 16th Street and Indian School Road, just a short drive from Station 61.

"It sounds like someone called and is with him by the canal right now," explains firefighter and paramedic Megan Lescoe, who's been with the department for five years.

With limited information, the crew makes their way there, but isn't sure what exactly they'll find, and once they get there, the crew gets to work.

"Hey, what's your name?" Lescoe asks, not only to get to know the patient but also to see how alert he is and if he's able to answer basic questions.

"I'm just going to get your temperature. It's hot," she explains.

But at this point, Phoenix Fire still isn't able to determine what kind of emergency this is, how long the man has been outside, and whether drugs may be involved.

"Whether you're in the shade or the sun, it doesn't matter. It's really dangerous for anybody. For me, when I find him, I'm thinking, is it drug-related? Medical-related? Why is he out here? Is he homeless? There are multiple things on my checklist as far as how I treat a patient."

Lescoe explains crews will start treating a patient for what could be the likely causes of an emergency.

"At that point, you start checking boxes and try to find a path that we go down to treat him."

Capt. McDade said oftentimes, these kinds of calls do involve drugs, but not knowing for sure only deepens the mystery.

"What happens is the drugs can mask some of the other effects of the heat," explains Capt. McDade. "When he can't answer our questions, is slurring his words, is this the heat stroke onset? Is this, unfortunately, illicit drugs? Or maybe a combination of both?"

Ultimately, the team decides to administer Narcan to the man through a nasal spray to reverse a possible overdose before it's too late.

Drugs and the extreme heat often prove to be a dangerous and deadly combination - but not on this day - and it's all thanks to these Phoenix Firefighters.

"Even if we waited an hour, he would have had a very different outcome," says Lescoe. "This heat is nothing to play with."