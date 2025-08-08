ABC15 spends a summer day in Phoenix with workers and first responders as temperatures rise toward 118º

PHOENIX — Phoenix’s high temperatures skyrocketed this week, but despite the heat, the show must go on for most everyone headed to work and school.

We've had little relief from the heat this week, and Thursday’s high is forecast to reach 118º, which would mark the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix, if we do end up officially reaching that mark.

ABC15 caught up with a variety of people throughout the Valley to see how they’re dealing with the heat while on the job.

ABC15’s Jane Caffrey checked in with Neighbors Who Care, a non-profit dedicated to helping seniors, as they continue to seek summer volunteers to fill a critical need.

These volunteers help seniors with transportation, medical appointments, grocery shopping, companionship, and dealing with isolation during the summer season, and significantly, they make sure those seniors are OK in extreme heat.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti rode along with Phoenix Fire Department firefighters to get a look at the resources they have to battle the heat and what kind of calls they receive when the mercury rises to dangerous levels:

Reporter Jordan Bontke tagged along with Advanced Plumbing Services on what is (so far) the hottest day of the year. Regardless of the weather, their work cannot stop, and, like many other workers, a lot of their work happens outside. We got an inside look at how these important workers are staying cool.